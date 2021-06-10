BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 50.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Graham were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Graham by 870.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of Graham stock opened at $660.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.17. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $313.10 and a fifty-two week high of $685.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $644.64.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.