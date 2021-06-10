BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 978,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

ARGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

