BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tellurian by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 908,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TELL. DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

