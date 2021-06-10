BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,556 shares in the company, valued at $41,295,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,627 shares of company stock valued at $13,903,599. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $106.77 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.61.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

