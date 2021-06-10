BMO Capital Markets Lowers Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) to Market Perform

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $30.11 on Tuesday.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.