BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.9% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,021,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $872.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $836.20. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

