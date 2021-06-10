BlackRock Inc. Has $304.11 Million Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.16% of United Natural Foods worth $304,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

