BlackRock Inc. Has $297.97 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.21% of Cannae worth $297,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 20.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after purchasing an additional 603,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,878,000 after purchasing an additional 401,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $40,604,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $31,696,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,530 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNNE opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

