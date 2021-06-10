BlackRock Inc. Has $292.41 Million Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,961,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058,439 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vector Group worth $292,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,420 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 358,527 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vector Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 80,184 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VGR opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 87.91%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,991 shares of company stock worth $5,733,615 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

