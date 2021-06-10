BlackRock Inc. Acquires 64,998 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,052,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,998 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of eHealth worth $294,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 357,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in eHealth by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,447,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,943 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 18.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.22. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $120.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of -0.13.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

In related news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

