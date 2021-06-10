BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Stephens

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target cut by Stephens from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of BJRI opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 130,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

