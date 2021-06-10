Bismuth (BIS) Price Tops $0.10

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $2,789.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 35% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009212 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,260,637 coins and its circulating supply is 21,198,740 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

