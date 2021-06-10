Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $415.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.50.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $406.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.96. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $825,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Biogen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Biogen by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Biogen by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 246,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

