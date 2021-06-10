Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $26.49 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $26.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $32.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BIIB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

Biogen stock opened at $406.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

