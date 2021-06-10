Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insider Alfred Sandrock Sells 7,672 Shares

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $406.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.96. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Biogen by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 246,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

