Biogen Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $18.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $18.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $22.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $406.94 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,938,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 4,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 246,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

