Binance USD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $9.42 billion and approximately $5.80 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00064892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00023776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.71 or 0.00866903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00047766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.61 or 0.08535573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00088109 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,420,395,508 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

