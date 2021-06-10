Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $369.90 on Major Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $369.90 or 0.01001441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $56.75 billion and $3.41 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
