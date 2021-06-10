Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,945 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $39,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,768,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,929,000 after buying an additional 552,441 shares during the last quarter. DCM International IV Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bill.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,563,000 after buying an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL stock opened at $154.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $69,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $2,191,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,992 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

