Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($17.64). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,334 ($17.43), with a volume of 199,466 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYG shares. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,010 ($13.20).

The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,239.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

