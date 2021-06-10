Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Purchases $29,991.60 in Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHLB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 138,308 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

