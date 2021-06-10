Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.99 million.

NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,086. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.80.

In other news, CFO Shaun Holt sold 171,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $9,263,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $27,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 352,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,596,803. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

