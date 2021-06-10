Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.13.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

