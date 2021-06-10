Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nilar International (OTCMKTS:NILRF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nilar International Company Profile

Nilar International AB develops and manufactures stationary energy storage systems. It offers energy storage solutions for various stationary applications, such as storing energy in residential buildings, industrial premises, and commercial buildings. The company sells its products in Sweden, northern Europe, and internationally.

