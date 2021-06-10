Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €32.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.21 ($36.72).

EVK opened at €28.76 ($33.84) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.74.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

