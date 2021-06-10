Bellevue Group AG Sells 58,662 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Bellevue Group AG cut its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 58,662 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $32,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 3,133.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 683.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at about $41,812,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $73.96 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.