Bellevue Group AG Invests $5.48 Million in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 152,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $2,017,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $4,903,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $10,955,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $15,474,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

