Bellevue Group AG Has $16.94 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 173,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after buying an additional 34,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $521.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $496.84. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

