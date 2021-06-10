Bellevue Group AG Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MKC opened at $88.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

