Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $499.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00063335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.86 or 0.00845934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.08459463 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.