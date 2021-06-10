Bean Cash One Day Volume Reaches $24.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Bean Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,204,799,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

