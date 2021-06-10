Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Director Sells $358,800.00 in Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Warner Davidson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00.

Beam Global stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.23 million and a P/E ratio of -44.16.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 522.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 89,138 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,582,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

