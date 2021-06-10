Beach Point Capital Management LP Invests $992,000 in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCLFU. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $3,606,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $992,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $120,783.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 126,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,917 over the last quarter.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,865. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.