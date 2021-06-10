Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $62.53 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 215.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187,677 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital Corp. II makes up 13.7% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned about 1.88% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $62,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSKR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 29,281.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 921,482 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 51,502.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 463,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 462,489 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,166,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE FSKR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.39. 1,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,257. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.65.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

