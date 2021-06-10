Beach Point Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Beach Point Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Radian Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 187,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Radian Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Radian Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other Radian Group news, VP Mary Dickerson bought 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDN stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

