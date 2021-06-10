Beach Point Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. 34,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,225. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1,242.58, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

