Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$1.04. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 60,306 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Baylin Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.17.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

