Barrick Gold (ABX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Barrick Gold (TSE: ABX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/26/2021 – Barrick Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Barrick Gold was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Barrick Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$32.50 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$48.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Barrick Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

ABX opened at C$27.89 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.60 billion and a PE ratio of 16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Get Barrick Gold Co alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.4903495 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.