Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.19. 343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,683. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $568.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

