Barclays Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $200.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.36.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY opened at $204.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.16. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.