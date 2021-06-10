Barbara Vaughn Scherer Sells 750 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barbara Vaughn Scherer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ANSYS alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

Shares of ANSS opened at $326.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.68 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.75.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.