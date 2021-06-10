Bar Harbor Trust Services Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.60. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

