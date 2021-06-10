Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 3,464 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 9.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $706,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,281.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,285.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,503.35 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

