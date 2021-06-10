Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 134 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Shares of MHK opened at $198.40 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

