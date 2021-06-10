Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 57,974 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,974 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

AXU stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.