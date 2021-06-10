Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 49,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $52.68 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

