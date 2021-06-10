Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FMC were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

