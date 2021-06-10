Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys Shares of 4,556 First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,573,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26.

