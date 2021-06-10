Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.96

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and traded as high as $29.30. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 47,298 shares trading hands.

BWFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $229.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $161,380.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 964 shares of company stock worth $27,358. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

