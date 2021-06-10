Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on July 12th

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the bank on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bancolombia has increased its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years.

Bancolombia stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22. Bancolombia has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. Bancolombia had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

